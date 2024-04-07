How did Sami Zayn steal Chad Gable’s WWE story at WrestleMania 40? It goes beyond his title win

Sami Zayn shocked the world by becoming the WWE Intercontinental Championship and dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 40. The Underdog From the Underground became the first superstar to pin The Ring General on the main roster. The Canadian achieved perhaps what many envisioned and thought Chad Gable deserved.

It was an emotional victory for Sami Zayn as he was seen hugging his partner backstage heading into the match. He hit two Helluva Kicks on Gunther for the win and headed straight for his wife Khadijah Sebei to celebrate becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion.

However, the 39-year-old's triumph was arguably what Chad Gable should have accomplished at WrestleMania 40. The leader of The Alpha Academy tried to book his place in The Show of Shows but fell short to Zayn in a No.1 contenders Gauntlet match.

Chad Gable previously challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Title on an episode of RAW last September. His family were at ringside for the match and watched the former Olympian fail to dethrone the Austrian heavyweight. His daughter was left in floods of tears to make matters worse for the four-time tag team champion.

Many expected Gable to fulfill his dream of winning the gold at 'Mania and getting revenge. But, it was Zayn who ended Gunther's 666-day reign and had his family by his side to get the job done.

Chad Gable was devastated to miss out on WrestleMania after losing to Sami Zayn

Chad Gable and Sami Zayn put on a clinic in a Gauntlet match for the right to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40. They were the final two competitors and collided in a closely fought encounter that went the Canadian's way.

The new Intercontinental Champion tried to comfort Gable after that match but to no avail. It was clear that the defeat had gotten to the 38-year-old who still hasn't won a singles title in WWE.

Gable gave an honest assessment of the loss and what it meant to himself and his family.

"To me, this meant a lot more than WrestleMania or a championship. It was a very personal thing for me and my family and the ideals I guide my life by."

Chad Gable has become a fan favorite amid his run with The Alpha Academy and fans were cheering for him to get on the 'Mania card. He trained Sami Zayn to prepare him for Gunther in a bittersweet turn of events for the RAW Superstar.

