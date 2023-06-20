How did Seth Rollins meet Becky Lynch? Exploring one of WWE's power couples

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of the most popular WWE couples. The two went public with their relationship in mid-2019 and tied the knot on June 29, 2021. That brings us to the origins of their relationship.

Rollins and Lynch first met on the wrestling circuit years ago. The pair were initially friends but soon found themselves attracted to each other. The Man elaborated on their romantic beginnings during an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2020.

"We've been friends for years and years, and just immediately the first conversation that I ever had with him... we just hit it off. I think I just ended up telling him my life story. And that was it, we were just friends, and there was never really anything. But then, we were both single at the same time, and then we were like, 'Why not?'" said Lynch.

The couple got engaged in 2019 when the two were at the top of their respective divisions. The Architect of the Shield ruled over the red brand as Universal Champion at the time. The Man, on the other hand, was the RAW Women’s Champion.

The two teamed up on multiple occasions during their 2019 storyline. They were involved in a mixed tag team match against Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega, but the high point of their tag team storyline came against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch main evented Extreme Rules 2019

Vince McMahon rarely shies away from putting real-life relationships on television. The chairman’s own family was involved in one of the most controversial storylines in television history during the Attitude Era.

WWE milked the real-life relationship between Rollins and Lynch in 2019. The two even teamed up to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a rare mixed tag team match in the main event of Extreme Rules 2019.

The show is noted for Brock Lesnar’s surprise Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins for his Universal Championship. The Beast arrived after the main event to take out an exhausted champion. The rest was history.

