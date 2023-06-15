When did Seth Rollins team up with wife Becky Lynch in WWE?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were the top champions of their respective divisions a couple of years ago. The Revolutionary and the Man were at war with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, respectively, leading to a mixed tag team match at a WWE premium live event.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed up to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules 2019. The Universal Championship and the RAW Women’s Championship were on the line in the Last Chance Winners Take All Extreme Rules mixed tag team match.

The match featured plenty of cool spots, including a leg drop and a splash from the top rope through the tables outside by Rollins and Lynch on their respective opponents. Becky Lynch was also hit with the End of Days by Corbin, leading to her husband beating the life out of Corbin with a kendo stick.

The 37-year-old delivered a trifecta of Curb Stomps to end the match, allowing him to retain both his and Becky Lynch’s titles. However, there was little time to rest for Rollins as Brock Lesnar arrived to cash in his Money in the Bank contract against the then-Universal Champion.

Lesnar had won the briefcase at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on May 19, 2019. The Beast made a surprise appearance to push Mustafa Ali from the top of the ladder to the ring ropes. The rest was history.

What happened after Brock Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2019?

Rollins had won his first world title via a cash in in a match that, ironically, also involved Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. The Architect of the Shield orchestrated the heist of the century as he injected himself into the main event of the biggest show of the year, winning the match via pinfall.

The roles had been reversed by 2019, with Rollins playing a babyface against the dominant heel Lesnar. The Beast had his payback for the humiliation at WrestleMania 31 by cashing in his contract against his longtime opponent at Extreme Rules 2019.

The Universal Championship, however, didn’t stay around Lesnar’s waist for even a month as he dropped the title back to Seth Rollins just 28 days later at the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Toronto, Canada.

