How did Sheamus make history during his WWE return?

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently returned to in-ring action on this week's WWE RAW episode after several months away. However, his appearance not only marked his return to the brand but also a special and historic gear.

On the April 15, 2024, episode of RAW, Sheamus returned to action after suffering a reported shoulder injury in August last year after a match with former WWE Superstar Edge (AKA Adam Copeland). He successfully defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders after a great reception from the crowd in Montreal. Not only did The Celtic Warrior return as a singles star and his old theme song, but also with customized Venum gear, the first superstar to do the same.

Following his return, the former world champion took to X and shared his excitement about being the first WWE Superstar to have a customized Venum gear. The Irish star stated he was proud to represent the Stamford-based promotion, and that many more should follow suit.

"Thank you Venum for the first-ever custom WWE branded ring gear. I wear the WWE brand with pride, many more should too... #representyourteam," wrote Sheamus.

Since TKO merged UFC and WWE, this may be one of many crossovers within each company. As many may know, Venum is the official partner of the MMA company in charge of the fighter's gear and kits since 2021.

What did Sheamus find ironic in his recent WWE return?

The Celtic Warrior on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown [Image Source: WWE.com]

As mentioned above, the RAW star's last appearance before this week was against Edge on an episode of SmackDown in August. Although it's different brands, one thing those matches had in common was the location.

In an exclusive backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, the Irish star said he found it ironic that before this week's RAW in Montreal, his last match before returning was in Toronto, Canada. He expressed his gratitude for the fan reactions and noted it was hard to sit at home. The former champion also sent a message to the entire locker room on notice by stating they "don't want this."

How did Sheamus react to the criticism he received after RAW return?

Despite Sheamus having a dominant win against a powerhouse like Ivar, there was still some criticism from fans regarding the weight he gained during his absence. In a tweet, he responded that he was only "big-boned."

It will be interesting to see how The Celtic Warrior will fare in his latest run.

