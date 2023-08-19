How did social media influencer take a subtle shot at Roman Reigns? History with WWE and more explored

Roman Reigns may have been subject to a social media influencer’s subtle shot on Twitter. While The Head of The Table isn’t new to such comments, this time, it’s a possible mockery of his “Tribal Chief” status.

It so happened that a social media influencer whose Twitter username is ChefReactions changed his account name to “The Tribal Chef”. It’s difficult to ignore the similarity between his account name and Roman Reigns’ “Tribal Chief” status.

Of course, there’s no other reference to The Tribal Chief, but the subtle hint cannot be ignored considering ChefReactions’ history with The Bloodline and Jey Uso.

Twitter use ChefReactions changed his account handle name.

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, it was ChefReactions who helped Jey Uso climb the barricade right before Uso put Solo Sikoa through the table. In fact, ChefReactions hopes he’s an “Uce” following the incident. Maybe changing his account name was an indication of his support towards Jey Uso in the developing Bloodline Saga.

Apart from that, the influencer has never worked with WWE but he has had a love-hate relationship with WWE Superstar Baron Corbin on Twitter. He often reacts to Corbin’s tweets and calls him out for his videos.

Seth Rollins called out Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion

Ever since becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has put the title on the line, regardless of the challenger or the show. On the other hand, Roman Reigns hasn’t quite done that since becoming Universal Champion at Payback 2020.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, The Visionary explained that WWE required a second world championship for the men’s division due to Roman Reigns not being a fighting champion.

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things And like you said, it would kinda give direction to the characters on the show, it'd give direction to the show itself. But because of the route he's chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing."

Roman Reigns’ last title match was against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 where he defeated his cousin via pinfall, but only because Jimmy Uso interfered!

