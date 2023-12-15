How are Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso paying homage to their legendary family? Rare fact explored

Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso come from one of the most prestigious wrestling families in the industry: The Anoa'i Family. It is difficult to find a pro wrestling fan who is not aware of the family’s legacy and their contribution to the sport.

Interestingly, The Bloodline brothers have been paying homage to some of the renowned pro wrestlers the family has produced both inside and outside the ring. It so happens that Solo Sikoa and The Usos’ middle names are tributes to their family.

Jimmy Uso’s real name is Jonathan Solofa Fatu, and Solofa is the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi’s real name: Solofa Fatu Jr.

Jey Uso’s real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu. Samuel is a tribute to The Tonga Kid, whose real name is Samuel Larry Anoa’i Fatu.

Solo Sikoa’s real name is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, and Yokozuna is a tribute to Agatupu Rodney Anoa'i. He was a legendary pro wrestler in the industry who went by the name ‘Yokozuna’ and tragically passed away on October 23, 2000.

All three of Rikishi’s sons play a monumental role in pushing the family’s legacy forward. The Bloodline Saga has highlighted the family’s bond and the limits to which one would go to uphold their values.

A wrestling veteran shared his opinion about Solo Sikoa’s WWE booking

Solo Sikoa has not been having the best time inside the ring recently. He lost at the hands of Randy Orton, John Cena, and even LA Knight. It so happens that the wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes WWE’s booking of The Enforcer has not done justice to his character.

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up," Bill Apter said.

The Enforcer is scheduled to appear with Roman Reigns on the December 15, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

