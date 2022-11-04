How to watch the official WWE Crown Jewel press conference tomorrow?

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on Saturday at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company is moving forward with its plans to host the upcoming premium live event in the kingdom despite reports of an imminent attack by Iran.

Ahead of the big event, WWE’s official Twitter account announced a press conference in Saudi Arabia. For those wondering, the WWE Crown Jewel press conference will stream live on the company’s social platforms including Facebook tomorrow (Friday).

The presser will kickoff at 10:05 AM ET/ 07:05 AM PT. Make sure to check out the company’s YouTube, Facebook and TikTok profiles to catch all the drama that’s likely to go down at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The #WWECrownJewel Press Conference will stream live tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. BREAKING: The #WWECrownJewel Press Conference will stream live tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. https://t.co/b4qkKmZ70h

The upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event will feature multiple matches, with Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event. Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jake Paul will be in his elder brother’s corner for the big money match.

The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, will be accompanied to the ring by The Usos and Solo Sikoa for his title defense against The Maverick. Per Meltzer, Sami Zayn won’t be in Reigns’ corner at the Saudi show. According to the veteran journalist, Saudi officials don't want a Syrian Muslim WWE Superstar to work the show in the kingdom.

Iran denies Saudi claims of imminent attack ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

The Iranian foreign ministry recently denied Saudi claims of an imminent attack on the kingdom, with spokesperson Nasser Kanaani calling them “baseless.” The Iranian official further insisted that his country was working to foster diplomatic relations in the region, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This came after WWE stated that they were in contact with the U.S. State Department ahead of the lucrative premium live event. Stamford is insisting that it has all the measures in place to effectively deal with any untoward situation that may arise.

WWE Crown Jewel has been the subject of controversy for as long as it’s been around. The company is likely to announce more at the presser tomorrow morning, and that'll be interesting to see.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes