WWE WrestleMania 33: How WrestleMania 33 could have been booked if Triple H was in charge

How would Triple H's brilliant NXT booking look on the WrestleMania 33 stage?

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2017, 11:00 IST

One can only imagine the WWE landscape if Triple H was in charge...

The 33rd edition of WrestleMania is just around the corner as it will take place on April 2nd from Orlando, Florida. The event will be headlined by current WWE Universal Champion Goldberg taking on Brock Lesnar for the third time.

The hardcore wrestling crowd is less than thrilled at the direction of the current card, and that has prompted this article to take a look at how different the card would be if Triple H was in charge instead of Vince McMahon. The headliner is one strong example.

Goldberg and Lesnar will probably close the show, meaning two part time wrestlers are wrestling for one of the top prizes in the WWE to end WrestleMania.

How NXT and its Takeovers are booked is the reason many hardcore wrestling fans are excited for Triple H to eventually assume complete control over the WWE. There is more logic and less silly story lines on NXT as compared to the main roster.

This article takes a look at that alternate universe with Triple H in charge of WrestleMania 33. Some of the booking decision changes range from being “Broken” to changing the course of the part-time mega Superstars.

Read on to see how he could utilise a major main roster debut...

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura fights for Shane McMahon against AJ Styles

Fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling saw this iconic matchup at Wrestle Kingdom 10

Thanks to his frustrations with management, AJ Styles now has a match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. While this could be a serviceable match, you could replace Shane with a debuting Shinsuke Nakamura and have a WrestleMania Classic that is talked about for years to come.

Styles and Nakamura squared off at Wrestle Kingdom 10 last year for New Japan Pro Wrestling and completely tore the house down. Shane last wrestled at the Survivor Series for Team SmackDown and nearly broke his neck when he was taken out by Roman Reigns.

It’s a clear choice for Triple H to have Nakamura be Shane’s hired gun to combat Styles. Next up is a once in a lifetime match that looks less likely to become reality everyday.