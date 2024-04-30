How is WWE boldly doing away with the PG Era on RAW?

WWE looks to be headed in a new direction and stepping away from its PG era, and tonight's RAW gave fans its clearest indication yet. There has been less caution regarding profanity and the use of blood since the turn of 2024 on WWE TV.

There were two instances on tonight's episode of RAW, which was night 2 of the 2024 Draft. Pat McAfee and CM Punk both used the word "b*tch" during two separate segments, and the word wasn't bleeped out.

Pat McAfee described a returning Braun Strowman as a "big son of a b*tch." The Monster of all Monsters took down The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh while the WWE United States Champion fled the scene.

Meanwhile, CM Punk called out to his fierce rival, Drew McIntyre, from the rafters at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Second City Saint shouted:

"I'm not sitting at home, I'm right here, you little b*tch."

These two segments suggest WWE is continuing to step away from the PG era that was strict about profanity. The Rock also used swear words during the build-up to his return to the ring at WrestleMania XL. It was reported that his status as a member of TKO's board of directors was largely behind this.

However, WWE appears to be giving its talent more leeway to go beyond the PG guidelines. RAW will be moving to Netflix in January 2025, and many anticipate the red brand will look to target an older audience.

What did Paul Levesque suggest about the PG era after The Rock/Cody Rhodes blood-fueled WWE RAW brawl?

The Rock and Cody Rhodes were involved in one of the edgiest RAW segments in years on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss whipped The American Nightmare continuously and left him bloodied while rain poured down in a parking lot.

Fans grew confident that WWE had decided to do away with the PG era and the restrictions it can have on talent. Many felt The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment was a callback to the gritty Attitude Era.

However, Paul Levesque pointed out that such violence needs to occur in the right scenario. The chief content officer alluded to The People's Champion returning and doing so in his own position while speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast:

"The Rock says something, given his position and disruptor, and the guy coming in from the outside, it's believable that he has that leeway and doesn't care. And he can do those things, and it's shocking because it is not been that way. Cody gets busted open the other day; it's shocking, especially in the right scenario; it's powerful. It meant a lot."

Triple H touched on such moments needing to feel special:

"If that happens all the time, who cares? So, it is not a shift of philosophy; it's just when it is needed, pull the trigger. But the discipline is only pulling the trigger when it really means something." [H/T WrestlingInc].

That segment went down extremely well with fans and currently sits at 2 million views on YouTube. It helped build more intrigue into The Rock's return and eventual 'Mania XL tag team win alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.