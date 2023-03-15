How did WWE cover up Brock Lesnar's botch on Monday Night RAW?

Brock Lesnar and Omos’ segment from this week’s WWE RAW show has been a highly debated topic. What was turning out to be an amazing promo to hype their WrestleMania bout ended in a disappointing manner.

On the latest WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar and Omos confronted each other to facilitate their WrestleMania 39 showdown. The size and strength of The Nigerian Giant were on display as he manhandled The Beast. Not only did he escape a German Suplex attempt but also Clotheslined Lesnar outside the ring. However, his first try was unsuccessful.

Omos thought he succeeded in throwing his opponent, but Brock Lesnar initially got tangled on the top rope. The spot received immense backlash from fans on Twitter. Later in the night, before the main event between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa, WWE played a recap of the segment involving Lesnar and Omos. The ‘Earlier Tonight’ video featured an edited version of the clip in which the first botched attempt was edited out. Only the second successful attempt was seen.

Although WWE covered up the botched spot during the show, they chose not to update the same on their social platforms. A clip from the segment is pinned on the company’s official Instagram account and can also be seen on the Twitter handle.

Inspite of the botch on RAW, Omos vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 could be a cracker of a showdown. The Beast Incarnate hasn’t been overpowered by a superstar like this, probably since Goldberg’s return.

WWE legend Booker T praised the booking of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39

Debuting in 2020, Omos was formerly a highlight of RAW Underground. He debuted as a member of Akira Tozawa’s Ninja Clan before taking the role of Shane McMahon’s bodyguard. The former Tag Team Champion’s run in the main roster alongside AJ Styles was noteworthy, but once he lost the gold, Omos got into solo feuds that didn’t result in his favor.

The Nigerian Giant put on a show against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Now, he has found himself worthy of the WrestleMania stage. WWE legend Booker T spoke on how Brock versus Omos is best for business during the latest Hall of Fame podcast.

“It's normally David against Goliath in the opposite fashion for Brock Lesnar, but now he's David in this situation. Brock's a babyface right now, but do you know how big of a babyface this could make him? Over a period of the next 365 days, to next year's WrestleMania?"

The Beast Incarnate has never fought Omos before. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious in the clash of the two titans.

