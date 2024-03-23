How did a WWE fan savagely roast Roman Reigns following his SmackDown segment? 

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the most notorious heels of the current WWE era. The Tribal Chief's extensive title reign and his menacing faction, The Bloodline, have left no stone unturned in demonstrating the extent of his dominance on the entire roster.

This week on SmackDown, the Head of the Table confronted his WrestleMania XL opponent, Cody Rhodes, one-on-one in line with Paul Heyman and The American Nightmare's deal on RAW. As Reigns made his exit from the ring, he snapped his fingers while Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso made their way through the crowd. A female fan standing in the front row called out the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and her mocking his catchphrase was caught on the Stamford-based promotion's cameras and recording equipment.

It is not uncommon for WWE Superstars to be hated by irate wrestling fans in their heel runs. Right from the Stamford-based company's inception, the role of 'bad guys' was always sinister enough to get under their skin. It is quite obvious that Reigns is the biggest heel in the entire industry, and while he was making his exit, the female fan yelled at him and said:

"You need a room full of strangers to acknowledge your little b***h a**?"

You can watch the clip here.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso walked out after the two WrestleMania XL main eventers were done with their segment. However, Cody Rhodes was well aware of The Tribal Chief's tricks and brought backup in the form of Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. All six men had a staredown as SmackDown came to a close.

Roman Reigns has gotten used to receiving backlash from fans in his current WWE run

Ever since he turned heel nearly four years ago, Roman Reigns has been on the receiving end of unlimited backlash and callouts from WWE fans. The Tribal Chief shrugs it off but, at times, visibly expresses his frustration over their reactions.

At WWE Live Events, the superstars are more lenient with their crowd interactions. Roman Reigns is often seen engaging in audience banter and expressions. Given how their favorite and least-liked superstars fare, television shows and premium live events are when the talents are more susceptible to fans' hate.

For instance, following Reigns' Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last year, he was seen glaring angrily at a fan when the show went off-air. He was already infuriated with the loss he had just taken. Additionally, Roman Reigns was not at all pleased when a fan extended their hand to touch him as he made his exit.

Cody Rhodes had much to say to Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week. He seems to have picked up a thing or two during his rivalry with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With WrestleMania XL barely two weeks away, it remains to be seen what fate has in store for The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief.