How did WWE hint at the end of the brand split on the RAW after WrestleMania 39? Details on uncertain future

WWE implemented a brand split in 2002 to create a more distinct separation between its two primary television programs, RAW and SmackDown. This allowed for separate rosters of wrestlers who competed exclusively on their respective shows. This in turn helped create a more unique identity for each program and provided more opportunities for wrestlers to shine. While occasionally rumored over the last few years, a potential merger has not been indicated until recently.

Bianca Belair appeared on RAW after Mania on Monday night to announce her continued title reign and took a moment to give Asuka props for their match at WrestleMania. Belair was then interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair over the weekend.

Ripley then hinted at a future fight between the two titleholders in a battle to determine who was better. Belair, in reply, told Ripley that she made the decision to face Flair for a reason and that she (Belair) wouldn't back down from any future challenge. Thus, both women may have hinted at possible plans to merge the women's titles into an 'Undisputed WWE Women's Championship.'

There has been no confirmation on what could be next for WWE's separate brands. It will likely come down to what makes the most sense regarding business interests in the coming months.

How will a brand merge benefit WWE?

The brand split has been a crucial aspect of WWE's programming for many years, allowing for greater diversity of matches and increased opportunities to showcase talent. With a unification hint regarding the Women's Championships, there is more talk circulating around the belief that a brand merger could be a viable option for the company.

One of the most significant benefits of a brand merger would be the consolidation of talent. Maintaining storylines between the two shows has been challenging at times. However, with a unified roster, the promotion can ensure that the best wrestlers are featured on their shows consistently.

This could lead to the development of new rivalries. With only one brand to promote, the company could focus more on advertising and merchandise sales, potentially saving money on production costs, advertising, and talent salaries.

After years of regular programming, however, there are also potential drawbacks to a brand merger. There could be a high chance of overexposing top wrestlers, as well as a lack of competition between rosters. This could potentially lead to decreased ratings and viewership.

This new merger is expected to be completed by the second half of this year. More information will be coming soon, so stay tuned to learn more. SHOCKING ANNOUNCEMENT: #WWE and #UFC are officially merging together to create a brand new $21.4 BILLION company.This new merger is expected to be completed by the second half of this year. More information will be coming soon, so stay tuned to learn more. SHOCKING ANNOUNCEMENT: #WWE and #UFC are officially merging together to create a brand new $21.4 BILLION company.This new merger is expected to be completed by the second half of this year. More information will be coming soon, so stay tuned to learn more. https://t.co/V2T2GZkYfq

For now, it is unclear what the future holds for the two brands. Endeavor Group Holdings, which recently bought the company from Vince McMahon, has only announced plans to merge WWE and UFC.

