How did WWE legend Kurt Angle's daughter save him from death?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle almost died while on vacation with his family. He could have been the victim of a freak accident if not for his daughter's bravery.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Angle has worked in multiple promotions, including NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. Hence, he is loved and respected by fans worldwide. The 54-year-old officially retired after his WrestleMania 35 match against Baron Corbin, but many wish for him to have another go inside the ring.

WWE Universe's dreams could have been shattered if not for the 11-year-old Giuliana Angle. While vacationing in Miami, Florida, the Olympian was in deep waters after his jet-ski malfunctioned and threw him and Giuliana into the water body. The WWE legend didn't know how to swim, and his safety jacket was of no help.

Kurt Angle's daughter made the save. Keeping her composure, she swam almost 50 yards and pushed her father back onto the jet ski. The Olympic gold medalist revealed the whole incident on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

“I was going under, she [Kurt Angle’s daughter] kept her composure, and the jet ski got away from us; it was like 50 feet away from us, and she didn’t know whether to go to the jet ski or me, and she came over to me and saved my life (…) She pulled me over to the jet ski, swimming 50 yards with me in her hands, and then she pushed me."

Young Giuliana Angle showed great determination and courage:

“So now, she is putting her hands under my a** and pushing me up on the jet ski, and she got me up there. She jumped up behind me, and I said, ‘You know what, honey? You just saved my life. She really did.”

Kurt Angle has been married to Giovanna Yannotti since 2012. He previously tied the knot with Karen Jarrett (Jeff Jarrett's current wife) in 1998 but divorced in 2008. Angle is the father to six children: Giuliana Marie Angle (11), Kody Angle (16), Kyra Angle (20), Nikoletta Sky Angle (6), Sophia Laine Angle (10), and Joseph Angle (18).

Kurt Angle's daughter Kyra is a well-known actress and fashion model

While Kurt's other daughters focus on getting good grades in school, Kyra Angle has already made a name for herself in multiple spheres.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle So proud of my daughter Kyra for graduating from Hendersonville high school. I’m excited for your future my princess. Love you. So proud of my daughter Kyra for graduating from Hendersonville high school. I’m excited for your future my princess. Love you. https://t.co/XWlxvztBww

Kyra is Angle's first daughter from his marriage with Karen Jarrett. She made several appearances on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) television in her childhood and even escorted her father during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2017.

In 2021, Kurt Angle's multi-talented daughter made her acting debut as 'Nancy' in the comedy series Big Break. She also has a passion for singing. Boasting over 17,000 followers on Instagram, Kyra regularly poses in front of the camera to fuel her modeling goals.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes