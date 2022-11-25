How WWE Survivor Series 2022 would have looked without WarGames

Inspired by wrestling history, Triple H introduced WarGames for the first time in WWE Survivor Series 2022. The gimmick match created by Dusty Rhodes traces its roots to 1987 when it was used in Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP).

Various promotions have utilised WarGames in the past. It usually involves two teams of either four, five, or more wrestlers competing inside a specialized steel structure. WWE NXT debuted the gimmick match in 2017, but it took the main roster five years to catch up with the latest trend.

What if the WarGames idea wasn't pitched by Triple H for WWE Survivor Series 2022? The promotion probably would have stuck to their old ways. To facilitate a brand warfare story, Roman Reigns may have lost one of his world titles. "Champion vs. Champion" Match was a staple for the business.

Many Elimination Tag Team Matches were booked for Survivor Series during Vince McMahon's rule. Team RAW versus Team SmackDown was a flawed idea, considering the aftermath. Sole survivors got major backing from the company, while others were neglected.

If it weren't for the WarGames Match in WWE Survivor Series 2022, Triple H couldn't have proved The Bloodline as the greatest faction in wrestling history.

Roman Reigns' team is the favorite to win and clear all doubts. Moreover, the event stalls programs for the WWE Title while solidifying interesting stories such as the KO-Zayn reunion.

Triple H's preferences also played a huge role in the implementation of WarGames in Survivor Series 2022

Following the WarGames announcement, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke with The Ringer to reveal the forces behind his WarGames decision. Fan demands as well as his personal opinions worked wonders for the Survivor Series 2022 plans.

"I love the original [WarGames matches], the very first ones, with the Horsemen and Dusty and the Road Warriors and everybody else," Levesque said. "Those were always my favorites. It was a different time in the business, a simpler time in the business."

Triple H listens to the WWE Universe:

"Every single person has a different point of view and they're happy to express it"..."I think if you go out there and you think, 'What would you wanna see?' If you're a fan and you just love what we do, what would you want to see?" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Under Triple H's leadership, WWE has witnessed a storm of new ideas and returns. Fans are ecstatic about the new phase but are also concerned about whether each superstar will get their share of glory. So far, it is working effectively as stars like Shotzi and Austin Theory are redeeming themselves.

