Top name seemingly responsible for Drew McIntyre not winning the WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle

The WWE Universe was disappointed after Drew McIntyre failed to beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. It was believed that he would get the win at WWE's major stadium show in the UK. However, Reigns retained the title probably because of his upcoming match against Logan Paul.

Roman Reigns has held the Universal title for over two years. There were considerations of having him drop the title to Drew McIntyre to please the UK fans and then he would regain it later. However, the plans for him to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel possibly threw a wrench in McIntyre's chances of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one explanation for McIntyre not winning the title at Clash at the Castle was because WWE wanted Reigns to remain champion. According to him, it was done in order to book a marguee match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

''The match also gives another reason why Reigns beat Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, which was the perfect place to do a title change after Reigns’ long reign.''

He also added:

''And with this match planned, the idea of him losing to McIntyre and then regaining it in January, which they could have done, couldn’t have been done since they wanted Paul for Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia was the next match for Reigns.''

Will Drew McIntyre become the World Champion again?

After years of buildup, McIntyre was in the perfect position to finally capture the world title in front of fans at Clash at the Castle. He was booked well ahead of the match and was seen as a legitimate contender to The Tribal Chief's throne. However, WWE's decision to have Logan Paul return and face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel wouldn't have happened if McIntyre had won.

He is currently feuding with Karrion Kross on SmackDown and is rumored to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. So it can be assumed that The Scottish Warrior will not be regaining the WWE Championship anytime soon.

