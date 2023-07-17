How is Zilla Fatu related to The Rock? Know his relationship with the WWE legend

Zilla Fatu is one of the members of the Samoan bloodline who is currently making the rounds on the internet. He recently took his first steps in pro wrestling, having his debut match in Reality of Wrestling. Since then, fans have been curious to discover more about the 27-year-old. The wrestling world is eager to dive into the Anoa'i family and learn about Zilla Fatu's relationship with The Rock.

Well, the Anoa'i family tree has gargantuan branches that spread across generations, often baffling the fans. The Rock is a long distant uncle of Zilla Fatu, and they share common family roots as Umaga and The Rock are cousins. Zilla's great-grandfather is Amituana'i Anoa'i, and he had a brother named Peter Maivia, whose grandchild is The Rock.

Zilla Fatu's wrestling debut created a ripple in the pro wrestling industry, leaving fans exhilarated. He is also the cousin of Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso and belongs to the same generation. Fatu is just 27 years old and has already started making headlines.

There's no doubt that he would eventually make his way to WWE at some point in his career. He is currently signed with Booker T's wrestling promotion, ROW, and fans are yet to witness his full potential. Things would get interesting once he steps foot in the Stamford-based promotion.

Zilla Fatu's in-ring debut in ROW raised eyebrows

The 27-year-old Samoan superstar has already started to create ripples in the pro wrestling world with his debut. He has raised eyebrows and captured the attention of the WWE Universe. Zilla Fatu has been carrying forward the legacy of the Samoan family, like The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

Zilla appeared in white ring gear similar to The Usos, drawing fans' attention. What remained the highlight of his match was the finisher that Fatu used against his opponent in the match. He used the iconic Samoan Spike that his late father Umaga, once used in his matches.

This was a special moment for the fans as well as Zilla, who paid homage to the Samoan legend and his father. However, his Samoan Spike was a modified version of the actual one as he lifted his opponent to hit the spike, creating an enormous impact.

This has raised eyebrows and created a great buzz in the wrestling community. It will be interesting to see when the 27-year-old makes his debut in WWE, as fans are on the edge of their seats to witness this moment.

