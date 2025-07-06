Huge Adam Pearce announcement; Newest Paul Heyman guy revealed? 5 predictions for WWE RAW (July 7th, 2025)

Monday's episode of WWE RAW on July 7, 2025, will emanate live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. With less than a week before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, General Manager Adam Pearce could have some announcements to make.

On the other hand, Paul Heyman might need some help to combat Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Penta. Seth Rollins is too busy with LA Knight, while CM Punk is lurking in the shadows ahead of a potential SummerSlam slugfest.

With that said, here are five predictions for this Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

#5 - El Grande Americano could be in action on WWE RAW

Chad Gable underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss time. The injury questioned El Grande Americano's future since Gable was suspected as the man behind the mask.

However, it seems like the masked star has found a way to become taller and leaner, leading to confusion among American Made. With El Grande Americano having momentum before Gable's injury, he could show that he's still the "same" star in a match on WWE RAW.

#4 - Adam Pearce might announce a special stipulation for Evolution 2

One of the most controversial endings to a match happened last week when a double pin happened during Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria. The referee called it a draw, so the number one contender's spot for the Women's Intercontinental Championship remained open. However, Adam Pearce announced in WWE's post on X that Becky Lynch will defend the title in a triple-threat match against The Role Model and Valkyria at Evolution 2.

Pearce also announced that Lynch would make an appearance on the red brand on Monday, and it could lead to a confrontation between the three superstars. Considering the hype around the storyline, the RAW General Manager could announce a special stipulation for their showdown at the PLE to make things more interesting.

#3 - The New Day could attack Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh became two-time World Tag Team Champions after beating The New Day last week on WWE RAW. Balor and McDonagh received a huge pop after winning the title.

The company could capitalize on it, as well as Liv Morgan's absence, to steer the story to a potential face turn for Balor and McDonagh. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston need heat, and they could achieve it by attacking the new tag team champions. It also turns The Prince and The Irish Ace into babyfaces, with Finn Balor dropping a hint about it on social media.

#2 - CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins might get confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is set to face LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. It could be Knight's most significant singles match on the main roster to date, so it's time to step up. The wildcard is CM Punk, who wants revenge on The Visionary for costing him the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

With all the overlapping feuds and stories, it won't be surprising if Adam Pearce books a SummerSlam showdown. Punk vs. Rollins deserves to happen at a premium live event, and this year's Biggest Party of the Summer seems like the perfect place for it.

#1 - Paul Heyman could announce Karrion Kross as the new member of Seth Rollins' group

For the first time since Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, the trio doesn't have the numbers game on their side. They are dealing with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta on RAW, while LA Knight from SmackDown has also targeted them.

With that in mind, as well as Paul Heyman's "Plan B" from last week, a new member could be on the horizon. One possibility is Karrion Kross, who has unfinished business with Sami Zayn. Kross also teased an alliance with Rollins on social media last May.

