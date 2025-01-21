Huge star to miss the Royal Rumble? 3 potential consequences for Sami Zayn after accidentally taking out Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins scored a massive win over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the January 20, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. Rollins and McIntyre delivered a sequel to their WrestleMania XL clash arguably better than the original, culminating in a roll-up win for the former. The Scottish Warrior then attacked The Visionary post-match with Sami Zayn making the save.

However, The Honorary Uce's efforts did not go as planned and he ended up hitting a Helluva Kick on The Architect instead. This ended RAW on a cliffhanger, with Zayn left standing bewildered over a fallen Rollins as McIntyre retreated sporting a smug smile. Given the recent tension between The Revolutionary and the Canadian star, there could be some major fallout to their unintentional clash.

Here are three possible consequences of Sami Zayn accidentally attacking Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

#3: Seth Rollins could turn heel on Sami Zayn in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins' and Sami Zayn's friendship has been on shaky ground over the past few weeks on WWE RAW. Ever since Zayn reconciled with Roman Reigns, the tension has been palpable between him and The Visionary. From The Honorary Uce rashly accusing his long-time friend of attacking Jey Uso to the latest miscommunication, a breaking point feels closer and closer each week.

If the Royal Rumble doesn't go Rollins' way, the events of Monday night could prove a catalyst for him snapping on Zayn and eliminating him from the 30-man bout in vicious fashion. This could then snowball into a full-blown feud culminating at the Elimination Chamber or even WrestleMania 41.

There are few more powerful motivations for heel turns in the business than broken friendship, and Sami Zayn may have started Seth Rollins' descent into madness

#2: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens may form an alliance to go after Sami Zayn and The OG Bloodline

Speaking of Sami Zayn's friends descending into madness, Kevin Owens was on WWE RAW as well, having an intriguing exchange with his longtime frenemy. The Prizefighter denied bearing any ill will over Zayn forgiving Roman Reigns, having been pardoned multiple times himself. However, Owens did try to gaslight Zayn into helping him defeat Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025.

Should The Underdog from The Underground fail to come through, KO could turn his silver tongue towards Seth Rollins. He could corrupt The Visionary, who has had considerable conflict with The Honorary Uce of late. This would give birth to a mega-powerful heel coalition of Owens, Rollins, and possibly Drew McIntyre with the common goal of destroying the OG Bloodline.

In trying to save The Messiah from McIntyre, Sami Zayn may have created a chain of events that instead unites them in villainy

#1: Seth Rollins could mysteriously attack Sami Zayn backstage, forcing him to miss the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

During Triple H's time at the helm of WWE's creative team, slow-burning storylines have been a staple. Other than Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, other heels such as The New Day also turned to the dark side gradually. Some, like Carlito, even left breadcrumb evidence of their evil deeds before going full heel, a good current example being the ongoing Jade Cargill attacker mystery.

After Sami Zayn's accidental attack on Seth Rollins, the latter may have silently snapped. The coming weeks could see him execute a string of mystery attacks on the OG Bloodline before revealing himself as the culprit in blockbuster fashion. Zayn could be the first victim, falling to a pre-Rumble attack at the hands of The Architect which would cost him his spot in the iconic 30-man battle royal.

This would lead to a slow intriguing storyline culminating in the former Shield star going full-blown heel. For Zayn's sake, one can only cross their fingers and hope it isn't so, because when Rollins snaps, he goes off the deep end!

