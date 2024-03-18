Huge title change, free agent signing - 4 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight on the USA Network. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut is doing extremely well lately in terms of business. This upcoming show further proves this, as over 12,000 tickets have been distributed for the show, according to WrestleTix.

Tonight's edition of the red brand will be airing live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of now, a handful of matches have been confirmed, including Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Beyond that bout, several tag team matches have been confirmed with WrestleMania implications. Indus Sher will take on the Awesome Truth, DIY will battle The Creed Brothers, and New Day is set to take on Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis.

Despite several bouts being announced, the show will likely feature several big moments and even some surprises. This article will look at a handful of possible surprises, swerves, and shockers Triple H and company officials could include on tonight's edition of the red brand's weekly television show.

Below are four surprises that can happen on WWE RAW.

#4. Damian Priest could cash in on Seth Rollins

Damian Priest is an extremely talented big man who has been with WWE for many years now. He first started as part of NXT, but later joined Monday Night RAW. He is part of The Judgment Day alongside other top performers.

The Archer of Infamy is the reigning holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. He won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last year in London and has teased cashing in on WWE RAW and Premium Live Events but has yet to do so.

That could change on Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins has his hands in a lot of fires at the moment thanks to Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline. Damian could shock the world and take advantage of Seth's distracted state, cash in, and go into the Show of Shows as champion.

#3. Chad Gable could crash Gunther and Sami Zayn's contract signing

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to feature a contract signing segment. The reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to go face-to-face with the new number one contender for his prized title: Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn won a Six-Man Gauntlet Match during WWE RAW last week. He outlasted Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura to earn the right to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. Fans aren't all behind it, however, as many thought Gable should have won.

As a result, there's a chance that the Olympian will interrupt the contract signing. He could ask Sami for a one-on-one match to decide who goes to WrestleMania or complain that his shoulders weren't properly down. Regardless, Gable could interrupt the segment.

#2. Jade Cargill could be signed by Adam Pearce

Jade Cargill is the hottest free agent in all of WWE and has been for around six months now. She first joined the titanic wrestling promotion last year after having previously spent time in All Elite Wrestling where she was mostly undefeated.

Since joining the biggest wrestling company in the world, Jade has been seen with or has been courted by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Adam Pearce, and Nick Aldis. Pearce and Aldis both want to sign the talented woman to their roster, but it has seemed as of late that SmackDown is more likely to be her home.

Adam Pearce could change that narrative tonight. He could introduce RAW's newest signing, which could then lead to Jade Cargill appearing. This proposed segment could even potentially set up a WrestleMania feud for her with a handful of weeks remaining before the event. It could be a fun surprise if Jade shows up on the red brand instead of on SmackDown.

#1. Roxanne Perez could join WWE's main roster

Roxanne Perez is a young but tremendously successful WWE performer. She first signed with the company just a handful of years ago and has already managed to win every title and tournament on NXT that women can achieve.

The lovable and talented Perez has recently shown a different side of herself. She has been bitter, angry, and aggressive. This includes a promo she cut on WWE NXT recently, where she called out the likes of Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and even took shots at Becky Lynch.

An interesting twist could be for Roxanne Perez to join the main roster full-time by appearing on RAW. She could shockingly cost Becky the win against Nia Jax, thus aligning herself with the powerful woman. The two could then chase tag team gold, or Roxanne could feud with Lynch post-WrestleMania.

