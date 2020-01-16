Huge update on second AEW on TNT show

It was recently announced that AEW extended its TV deal with TNT and is estimated to be worth $175 Million. The deal also provides another TV show, but it was not known what the show would be. Now, Tony Maglio of The Wrap is saying that the new show could be another version of AEW Dark.

Tony Maglio caught up with Turner president Kevin Reilly, who says that they will 'embellish' the AEW Dark show. He said:

"We’re going to embellish [‘AEW Dark’ on YouTube] and put some additional material, kind of behind-the-scenes, kind of docu-follow stuff, if you will, about the athletes and the stories. We think that’s going to end up being a really good, robust, different kind of show."

Considering that AEW Dark is currently a YouTube show, it's unclear whether it will continue online or be taken over entirely by TNT. In relation to this, Kevin Reily said:

"I think we should continue to put some stuff out on YouTube, just to build that bridge — but not the whole show."

It'll be interesting to see how this new TV show will shape up in the months to come. But the overall deal is a huge win for AEW.