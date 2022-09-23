Starrcade Blunder, WWE Hall of Famers Collide - 5 Surprisingly Disappointing Hulk Hogan matches

“The Immortal” Hulk Hogan has had legendary rivalries and feuds throughout his illustrious career in WWE and WCW. His Hall of Fame career spanned over several decades and produced some of the most iconic matches and moments in pro wrestling history.

The Hulkster may not be considered the most technically sound inside the ring, but he can put on an entertaining match with the right opponent. Sometimes Hogan’s in-ring chemistry just didn’t mix with his opponents.

Some performers many expected him to have a great matchup, but for one reason or the other, the match turned into a complete disaster.

With that said, let’s look at 5 Surprisingly Disappointing Hulk Hogan matches.

#5. Justice was not served at WrestleMania VIII

ᴄʜʀɪꜱᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ✭ @hbtc23 ric flair vs hulk hogan was set to headline wwf wrestlemania viii (1992) in the hoosier dome, until it didn’t



instead, a double main event

ric flair vs randy savage

hulk hogan vs sid justice ric flair vs hulk hogan was set to headline wwf wrestlemania viii (1992) in the hoosier dome, until it didn’tinstead, a double main eventric flair vs randy savagehulk hogan vs sid justice https://t.co/LZavt55qlm

Hulk Hogan was expected to wrestle Ric Flair at WrestleMania VIII (1992). Those plans were scrapped by WWE officials dut to not being pleased with the Hogan -Flair matches during live house shows. Therefore, plans were changed, and Hogan was set to wrestle Sid Justice instead.

Given the abilities of both Hogan and Sid, it’s safe to say that what we got out of the match was about as good as you would come to expect. The match itself would have been better had it not been for the miscued finish involving Papa Shango’s late run-in and awkward finish.

Thankfully, The Ultimate Warrior’s return to save Hulk Hogan and celebrate at the end of the show made up for the blunder.

#4. The infamous Fingerpoke of Doom

WCW Worldwide @WCWWorldwide This Day in WCW History: Hogan's Fingerpoke of Doom Crumbles Kevin Nash [January 4th, 1999]



Beginning of the end. This Day in WCW History: Hogan's Fingerpoke of Doom Crumbles Kevin Nash [January 4th, 1999]Beginning of the end. https://t.co/jAhLtwXrUh

The “Fingerpoke of Doom” match has been spoken about more times than anyone cares to admit.

Long story short, Goldberg was set to challenge Kevin Nash for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Nitro when he was “arrested” for stalking Miss Elizabeth. The match was replaced by Kevin Nash vs. Hollywood Hogan for the title.

Instead of a solid main event, Nash dropped to the mat with a poke of Hogan’s finger, allowing for Hogan to get the win. It was obvious the two men along with the remaining members of the n.W.o were in cahoots all along.

This “match” was a contributing factor to the downfall of WCW.

#3. The Summer Slam Sabotage

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast I'm cutting off the SummerSlam clips, but I'd be remiss if we didn't post Shawn Michaels at OversellSlam 2005 against Hulk Hogan! I'm cutting off the SummerSlam clips, but I'd be remiss if we didn't post Shawn Michaels at OversellSlam 2005 against Hulk Hogan! https://t.co/saDbvysHvZ

The storyline was set up with “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels turning heel in mid-2005. He hit Hulk Hogan with Sweet Chin Music at the end of a Monday Night RAW episode. This would set up a SummerSlam rivalry between Hogan and Michaels that would lead to a dream match showdown for the event that year.

While Hulk Hogan was well past his prime, Michaels was still at the top of his game, and both were expected to put on a clinic of a wrestling match.

Instead, due to backstage differences between Hogan, Michaels, and WWE, Hogan insisted that he win the match over Michaels. HBK took it upon himself to have a little fun at The Hulkster’s expense and comedically oversold everything Hogan was dishing out.

The match ended with Hulk Hogan getting the better of Michaels and scoring the pinfall victory via the Leg Drop. The feud was immediately dropped the next night on RAW, with Michaels turning back to babyface and moving on from Hogan.

#2. Hulk Hogan vs. Sting - The Starrcade 97 Blunder

Wrestling Bios @WrestlingBios The official match graphic for Hollywood Hogan vs Sting at Starrcade '97 The official match graphic for Hollywood Hogan vs Sting at Starrcade '97 https://t.co/GhrqbEDvXv

A matchup that was dubbed as “The Match of the Century” by WCW. Hollywood Hogan versus Sting was built up for well over a year, with Sting having not wrestled a single match between September 1996 and December 1997.

Back-and-forth mind games and attacks by the n.W.o would take place on WCW programming. Sting would come down from the rafters to save the day as the mysterious vigilante. The angle and storyline were lightning in a bottle for WCW.

When it came time for their match at Starrcade 97, the much-anticipated match turned into a disappointment. The match was okay at best, but the ring rust on Sting was quite evident.

Add to that the botched finish involving referee Nick Patrick, n.W.o. run-in, and Bret Hart as the guest referee turned this epic encounter into a huge mess.

Sting would prevail over Hogan, forcing him to tap out to The Scorpion Deathlock as he celebrated with the WCW locker room to end the show. This match is often talked about as the beginning of the end for WCW.

#1. The Halloween Horror

Gorilla Position @WWEGP It's 21 years to the day since the notoriously terrible Hulk Hogan vs Warrior rematch at WCW #Halloween Havoc '98. We all love a movie that's laughably dreadful but what are your favourite "so bad it's good" moments from wrestling?! It's 21 years to the day since the notoriously terrible Hulk Hogan vs Warrior rematch at WCW #Halloween Havoc '98. We all love a movie that's laughably dreadful but what are your favourite "so bad it's good" moments from wrestling?! https://t.co/N1xLmR1vo9

The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI (1990). The match was set to be a passing of the torch, with Hogan taking a step back for the Warrior to take over the WWE mantle, so to speak.

Fast forward to 1998, the long-awaited rematch between Warrior and Hogan was signed for WCW Halloween Havoc.

The match itself was messy. The timing was off. The original finish, which involved a fireball, literally blew up in Hogan’s face and forced the two wrestlers to go a different route.

Hogan’s nephew, Horace Hogan, came down to ringside and delivered a weak chair shot to Warrior to set up for the pinfall victory for Hollywood Hogan.

The match is regarded as one of the most disappointing, yet horrible matches in Hogan’s career to date.

