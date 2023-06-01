Hulk Hogan allegedly wishes he wrestled 52-year-old WWE legend

Hulk Hogan worked with almost every top name in the wrestling business during his career, but he never went one-on-one with Rob Van Dam (RVD). During a recent podcast episode, RVD disclosed details of a conversation he had with The Hulkster a few months ago.

In 2010, Van Dam joined TNA/IMPACT after Hogan encouraged him to wrestle for the company. At the time, the WWE icon worked behind the scenes in TNA and wanted the promotion to be built around RVD.

On 1 of a Kind, Van Dam said he recently joked with Hogan about the fact that he was never booked as the main guy in TNA. He also revealed that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer wishes they worked together:

"I was like, 'What happened? You weren't really in charge there? What went on?'" RVD stated. "I think he said he doesn't even remember, and I don't really remember either [laughs]. Everyone had their own personal situation, so it's not like he was the boss running stuff. But anyway, he said something like, 'Man, I wish I could have worked with you. We could have made so much money.'" [1:18 – 1:40]

RVD won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and TNA X Division Championship in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Hogan also wrestled sporadically for TNA during that time before competing in his final match in 2012.

RVD appreciated Hulk Hogan's kind words

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan was widely viewed as the biggest star in the wrestling business. The six-time WWE Champion headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events between 1985 and 1993.

Having grown up watching Hogan on television, RVD was pleased to hear that The Hulkster thought they could have drawn money together:

"It went to my head and I was thinking like, wow, Hulk Hogan told me he could have made a lot of money working with me, and that I would have had to be the babyface. That's incredible to hear him say that." [1:51 – 2:04]

RVD also gave his honest opinion on Shane McMahon using a version of the Van Terminator in WWE.

Would you like to have seen Hulk Hogan vs. RVD? Let us know in the comments section below.

