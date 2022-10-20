WWE fans were evidently disappointed after Hulk Hogan deleted one of his most famous tweets this week. Frequently termed "the greatest tweet in wrestling history," the Hall of Famer's recent activity has not gone well with Twitteratis. They even jokingly claim it to be a national disaster.

Hogan has a regular presence on social media and often has conversations with his followers. The seven-time champion occasionally tweets stuff related to wrestling, and while fans love some posts, they even criticize others.

On October 16, 2011, The Hulkster took to Twitter to post the following message: It was a jibe at wrestling fans (or 'marks') who, at that time, were criticizing him for leaving professional wrestling.

Apparently, fans got worked up into a "shoot" by him. Back in October 2011, Hulk Hogan feigned retirement from professional wrestling. He even accepted the challenge of fighting Sting at Bound for Glory, stipulating that he would quit being the president of TNA if his opponent won. This fueled rumors of the legend retiring from wrestling.

It was later revealed that Hogan had signed a contract extension with TNA. Despite being defeated by Sting, he continued to wrestle at Impact Wrestling and also participated in the UK tour the following year.

Over the past 11 years, fans have regularly brought up Hogan's infamous tweet. The hilarious wording and lack of punctuation have been a source of laughter for many over the past decade. People even celebrated its 'anniversary' and have hyped it to the point where it has gained legendary status in wrestling history.

According to pro-wrestling reporter/podcaster David Bixenspan, the tweet was apparently deleted sometime between September 3 and September 23. Hogan is yet to issue a statement on his drastic decision.

Twitter fans react hilariously to Hulk Hogan deleting the infamous 'jabronie' tweet

The decade-long tweet deleted by Hulk Hogan held historical value to fans. As sloganed by some, the tweet "aged well" and became a statement that made them reminisce about the erratic nature of Hulkamania.

Check out how they reacted after the revelation of Hogan deleting his infamous tweet:

Other Twitter fans gave their opinion on who should win 'Hulk Hogan's best tweet' award.

Hulk Hogan has made sporadic appearances in WWE since his wrestling retirement in 2012. He was last seen co-hosting WrestleMania 37 with Titus O'Neil. In the latest news, the WWE icon will appear at Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando, Florida on October 29 for an autograph signing event.

