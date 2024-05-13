Hulk Hogan once faked a serious injury that allegedly led to 7-time World Champion getting punished by WWE

Hulk Hogan is arguably one of the biggest stars that came out of WWE, with his name even being well-known in mainstream media and pop culture. While many fans remember his in-ring skills and iconic All-American character, The Undertaker has a different take on The Hulkster.

At the 1991 Survivor Series, fans were treated to a big-time match between The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship. The clash ended with 'Taker winning the gold after delivering a Tombstone Piledriver to Hogan on a steel chair, which Ric Flair sneakily provided. The end of the match also saw The Hulkster struggling to get up. Hogan later stated that he was injured and spent a night at the hospital after taking the Tombstone Piledriver, but The Deadman learned otherwise.

On a past episode of the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker recalled the moment he thought he had injured Hulk Hogan. Days later, The Deadman saw the tape and realized Hogan's head never touched the chair.

"Terry (Hulk Hogan) shows up and I pull him aside and I was like 'Terry' and he goes 'Yeah, brother?' I was like 'I watched the footage back of that tombstone, your head never hit.' He goes 'Yeah, yeah, brother, well what it was is that you had me so tight, you were protecting me, but you had me so tight that when I came down, I didn't have any room to move and it wrenched my neck.'" [From 14:56 to 15:28]

Both men had their rematch during the This Tuesday in Texas Premium Live Event the following month, wherein Hulk Hogan took back the title. On the same podcast, 'Take stated that he believed WWE took the title away from him as a punishment for "injuring" The Hulkster.

What is The Undertaker's perspective on Hulk Hogan after what happened at Survivor Series 1991?

Due to what happened at the 1991 premium live event, the relationship between both men became strained. However, the professionalism between them never went away.

In an interview with ESPN, The Deadman stated that he wasn't overly friendly with The Hulkster, but the former would greet him and have a conversation from time to time. Still, after the Tuesday in Texas event, Taker's radar was "always up" every time he interacted with Hogan.

Despite their differences, it's fortunate that both men remained professional. Hogan and 'Taker are now retired and are part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

