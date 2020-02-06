Hulk Hogan reveals surprising new look

Hogan is getting ready (Pic Source: WWE)

Hulk Hogan has been out of commission for a while, having undergone another back surgery. However, he is said to be recovering well, and will be inducted with the rest of the nWo at the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Recent reports suggest that The Hulkster could be making his return to WWE at SuperShowdown in Saudi Arabia. It's unclear what his role could be at the event.

But in the meantime, Hogan has tweeted out a new look that is interesting to say the least.

I think it’s probably time to shave,too many people calling me Santa or saying “we like me better with a beard or wanting to confess their sins to me,the Zeus look definitely needs to come down a notch brother HH pic.twitter.com/0Ar7ViLviU — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 6, 2020

He did also say that he's probably going to need to shave his new beard, if that's any kind of indication into his future plans.

As noted earlier, Hogan has been recovering from spinal surgery, which took 10 hours according to Eric Bischoff. Bischoff also noted that Hogan is looking great and is currently trying to get back on his feet again. He said:

"He looks better than he has in the last 15 years. The surgery he had, I can't even describe it. It was massive. The reconstruction that they did to his spine, if you just look at the amount of hardware that they had to take out of his back to put in new hardware, it was more metal that came out of his back than there is on the front-end of my car.

It'll be interesting to see what role Hogan does play at the upcoming WWE SuperShowDown in Saudi Arabia.