"Probably the most versatile performer going right now" - WWE legend praises Sami Zayn

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms heaped praise on Sami Zayn for being the most versatile talent on the roster in WWE.

Sami Zayn is currently trying to get on Roman Reigns' good side as the former Intercontinental champion defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last week on SmackDown. He did a personal favor to The Tribal Chief as he heard Nakamura talk about The Bloodline behind their backs.

Hurricane Helms has been known for tenure with the company since early 2000s. Donning green hair, a black face mask and a cape, Helms captivated fans with his superhero persona. The former tag team champion announced in March this year that he had signed a Legends contract with WWE.

Following his bout with Riddle on the latest edition of SmackDown, Helms took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Zayn's creativity.

"That @SamiZayn is probably the most versatile performer going right now."

The Conspiracy Theorist briefly feuded with Drew McIntyre following his loss at WrestleMania 38 against Johnny Knoxville. While he would find a way to escape The Scottish Warrior, Sami Zayn found himself in a steel cage match with McIntyre on a previous edition of SmackDown.

Sami Zayn is done being disrespected by WWE locker room

The 37 year old superstar does not seem to have caught a break since his loss on The Show of Shows.

Sami Zayn was mocked at a live event in Leipzig, Germany. Following the main event, Zayn was attacked by superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Riddle, with their signature moves. Post the assault, the superstars went on to click a photograph with a passed out Zayn in the center of the ring.

Additionally, this week on SmackDown, the former NXT champion was unsuccessful in his match against Riddle wherein he cited that if he won, the tag team unification match would not occur.

He recently tweeted that all he wanted was respect from WWE Superstars and WWE Universe.

"Sami Zayn is hungry for respect." tweeted the former Intercontinental Champion.

Over the past couple of weeks, Sami Zayn has been trying to get close to The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman by claiming to complete personal favors on their behalf.

Do you think The Bloodline will approve of Zayn's assistance? Let us know in the comments section below.

