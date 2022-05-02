Sami Zayn annoyed at being ganged up on at a WWE live event

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared his displeasure at being mocked at a recent live event in Leipzig, Germany on May 1st.

WWE is touring Europe for the past few days and its latest stop was Germany. In the event, Sami Zayn was unsuccessful in his match against Gunther. The main event of the show saw Drew McIntyre defeat Bobby Lashley. After the bout, Zayn berated The All Mighty but the latter caught him in a submission move.

Once Lashley was done with Zayn, WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Riddle, made their way to the ring and attacked Zayn with their finishers. The former Intercontinental Champion was then speared by Lashley before getting Claymore Kick-ed by McIntyre.

Next, the WWE Superstars took a photo with a hapless Zayn in the center of the ring.

The Conspiracy Theorist took to Twitter to express his disgust and stated that watching him suffer was what united people across the world.

"There is something that transcends the constructs of race, class, gender, titles, or nations. It is something that unites people of all sizes, shapes and colors, from all walks of life and from all corners of the world...and that is the joy of watching Sami Zayn suffer," he tweeted.

The 37-year-old superstar was defeated by Gunther in an impressive match which kept fans on the edge of their seats. Gunther recently made his main roster debut on SmackDown.

WWE Superstars react to Sami Zayn's rough night

Since his loss at WrestleMania 38, Zayn has not had it easy, and the night at Leipzig only made it worse. Many WWE Superstars took to Twitter to share their reactions to the same.

Happy Corbin tweeted that he sympathized with Zayn while lashing out at Shinsuke Nakamura.

"Hey, @SamiZayn. I know the feeling! Those so called good guys are a bunch of A-holes. Especially One in particular!" said Corbin.

Nakamura responded with a tweet stating that he attempted CPR on Sami, and that he had indeed taken a courseonn it.

Following his WrestleMania loss, an embarrassed Sami Zayn commenced a feud with Drew McIntyre. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the Scottish Warrior defeated the Conspiracy Theorist in a steel-cage match.

