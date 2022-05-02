Former Intercontinental Champion jokes about trying CPR on Sami Zayn during WWE live event

Sami Zayn had a rough night during WWE's recent show in Leipzig, with Happy Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura showing their sympathy towards the superstar.

WWE spent their weekend performing in Europe, appearing in Newcastle, London, Paris, and Leipzig. Sami Zayn, however, did not have the best time of his life during his stay.

The Conspiracy Theorist berated Bobby Lashley after his loss to Drew McIntyre before fellow superstars Naomi, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Riddle all came down to the ring. They attacked Zayn with their respective moves before he ate a spear and a Claymore Kick from Lashley and McIntyre, respectively.

Sami's night was not over yet as the superstars posed with him and took photographs which WWE then uploaded to their Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, Corbin shared that he knew what Zayn felt at the time. Sharing a side-by-side comparison of himself in a similar situation. Even taking a jab at Shinsuke Nakamura, who was present in both photos.

"Hey @SamiZayn I know the feeling! Those so called good guys are a bunch of A-holes. Especially One in particular!" Corbin wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

The King of Strong Style then defended himself, stating that he performed CPR. When Corbin asked if it worked, Nakamura said yes and that he even took the course.

WWE toured Europe from April 28 to May 1, their first night was at Newcastle, and their last stop was Leipzig. Stars like Roman Reigns, Ricochet, The Usos, and more made an appearance during their stay.

Sami Zayn reacted to his tragic night

The Conspiracy Theorist later took to Twitter to talk about his predicament.

Sharing a picture of himself surrounded by superstars while he was "suffering," Sami Zayn shared that there's nothing that unites people more than seeing him suffer.

"There is something that transcends the constructs of race, class, gender, titles, or nations. It is something that unites people of all sizes, shapes and colors, from all walks of life and from all corners of the world......and that is the joy of watching Sami Zayn suffer," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn There is something that transcends the constructs of race, class, gender, titles, or nations. It is something that unites people of all sizes, shapes and colors, from all walks of life and from all corners of the world...



...and that is the joy of watching Sami Zayn suffer. There is something that transcends the constructs of race, class, gender, titles, or nations. It is something that unites people of all sizes, shapes and colors, from all walks of life and from all corners of the world......and that is the joy of watching Sami Zayn suffer. https://t.co/NhnMfQkkdi

The former Intercontinental Champion seemingly wrapped up his feud with Drew McIntyre during the latest episode of SmackDown, seeing that The Scottish Warrior now has his eyes set on Roman Reigns. Sami's last match against McIntyre came inside a steel cage, with the latter walking out victorious.

