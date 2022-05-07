Sami Zayn defeats former Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Earlier on the show, the former Intercontinental Champion approached Paul Heyman backstage and informed him that Shinsuke Nakamura was talking about Roman Reigns and The Usos behind their backs. Sami then stated that he would personally take care of Nakamura as a favor to The Head of the Table.

The match between Zayn and Nakamura was later made official by Adam Pearce when the former approached the WWE official.

The bout commenced with Nakamura executing some hard-hitting moves on Zayn. The Conspiracy Theorist then gained control of the match and punished the Japanese superstar.

Nakamura eventually got his opening when Zayn jumped off the top rope but was met with a kick mid-air. When the King of Strong Style tried to hit the former NXT Champion with the Kinshasa, the latter dodged and rolled outside.

After a back-and-forth exchange, The Conspiracy Theorist knocked Nakamura out with a Helluva Kick outside the ring. Sami Zayn then ran back to beat the referee's ten count and win the match.

Following WrestleMania, Zayn briefly feuded with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand. While Sami Zayn managed to escape his matches for two weeks, the Conspiracy Theorist met McIntyre in a steel cage match and suffered a crushing defeat last week.

