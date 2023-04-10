"I absolutely cannot wait to see this" - Multiple superstars pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer ahead of documentary 

Several WWE superstars have praised a Hall of Famer ahead of an upcoming documentary about him.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns battled in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare was determined to finish his story and capture the title his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, never won during his career. It was not meant to be at WrestleMania 39, as The Tribal Chief retained the title after Solo Sikoa hit Cody with a Samoan Spike.

Dusty Rhodes will be the subject of tonight's episode of Biography: WWE Legends on the A&E Network. His influence is still felt in the wrestling world today despite his passing in 2015.

Undisputed Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens shared a message ahead of tonight's special and noted that Dusty Rhodes had a massive influence on his career.

"Dusty Rhodes had a bigger influence on me in the 10 months I had the chance to be around him than anyone else I ever encountered throughout my career. I absolutely cannot wait to see this. Biography: WWE Legends, featuring The American Dream, tonight at 8/7 only on A&E," tweeted Kevin Owens.

Several more superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Otis, and Adam Pearce also shared kind words about Dusty. AEW stars Mark Henry and Dustin Rhodes promoted tonight's show as well.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes previews the documentary about Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes served as a producer for tonight's documentary about his father and is excited for new fans to discover The American Dream.

The American Nightmare became very popular following his shocking return at WrestleMania 38 last year in Dallas, Texas. The 37-year-old came up short at this year's Showcase of the Immortals and will now have to claw his way back to the top of the company to earn another shot against Roman Reigns.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cody said that memorializing his father in the documentary has been a great experience and he's excited for fans to see it.

“WWE and A&E memorializing my father in this documentary has been a blessed experience. Helping catalog, correct and bring light to Dusty’s life was a grand responsibility and one of the reasons I returned to WWE. Seeing the facts that support the legend, make a beautiful watch for old fans and new fans alike," said Cody Rhodes. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns got personal after Dusty Rhodes' name was brought up. It will be interesting to see if Cody can get his revenge on The Tribal Chief down the line.

