"And the drama begins"- Fans go wild after Cody Rhodes states that he will address his WWE future on RAW

Cody Rhodes' recent post on Instagram has caused a huge uproar in the WWE Universe as fans took to social media to share their reactions.

The American Nightmare suffered a devastating loss in the main event of WrestleMania 39 as he failed to usurp Roman Reigns. The next night on RAW, Rhodes was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar before their tag match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

After facing humiliation on back-to-back nights, The American Nightmare posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. Other than speaking about his recent loss, Rhodes added that he will address what's next for him in WWE on Monday Night RAW.

The post spread amongst the internet wrestling community like wildfire. Many fans shared their responses on Twitter.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

"This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me." Cody Rhodes on Instagram:

MARKING OUT❕NETWORK @podmarkingout @WrestlingCovers Makes it sound like he's leaving but we know he isn't....right? @WrestlingCovers Makes it sound like he's leaving but we know he isn't....right?

Lyrad_78 @lyrad_78 @WrestlingCovers Trying hard to get us back after Mondays debacle.. it was a fun ride but it’s done. @WrestlingCovers Trying hard to get us back after Mondays debacle.. it was a fun ride but it’s done.

¥ @BlackLeprech I hope he doesn’t lose the crowd like the first time @WrestlingCovers Codyverse incomingI hope he doesn’t lose the crowd like the first time @WrestlingCovers Codyverse incoming 😭😭 I hope he doesn’t lose the crowd like the first time

architelligent @architelligent @WrestlingCovers It’ll just be another Cody promo. I came up short, I’m not giving up, etc… @WrestlingCovers It’ll just be another Cody promo. I came up short, I’m not giving up, etc…

LEWZ @LEWZMP @WrestlingCovers It’s just a whole thing to make the story bigger @WrestlingCovers It’s just a whole thing to make the story bigger

Konnan shared his thoughts on if Vince McMahon is burying Cody Rhodes in WWE

Vince McMahon's alleged return to running the creative side of WWE has caused a lot of speculation in the wrestling world. During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan was asked if he believes that the 77-year-old is burying Cody Rhodes. Here's what he had to say:

"Well, I don't think Vince would've flown to his house, and he's got one of the biggest contracts in WWE, probably one of the top three, has a grip of merchandise, because even the merchandise people told me, so he's making a lot of money on that, and giving him this push just to teach him a lesson. You know what I'm saying," he said.

Konnan added that if that's the case, then it could be bad for the business:

"I'm gonna play devil's advocate for a moment and let's just say that Vince didn't think Cody was the guy and Hunter did and this is his way of, you know. I would just think that, that's not good business," Konnan added.

It has previously been reported that Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania was Triple H's plan from the very beginning. Click here to read more about it.

