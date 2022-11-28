"I already kissed Candice" - When released WWE star wanted lesbian storyline with Mickie James

Maria Kanellis has had multiple on-screen romances with a few WWE Superstars, including John Cena and Santino Marella. The former 24/7 Champion was also seemingly open to having a lesbian storyline if the company had offered her to do so.

In an old shoot interview, Kanellis stated that she would have wanted to kiss Mickie James.

"Yes [I would have done a lesbian storyline if WWE asked me to]. And I would have kissed, I already kissed Candice [Michelle] on TV, so maybe Mickie [James]," she said. [From 2:37 to 2:46]

Over the years, the Stamford-based company has had a few lesbian storylines. One of these angles involved Mickie James and Trish Stratus. The six-time Women's Champion was supposedly obsessed with Stratus. However, the Diva of the Decade blocked her advances. Nevertheless, James once kissed Stratus on television.

A few years ago, the company tried another lesbian storyline, having Liv Morgan reveal herself as Lana's girlfriend. However, the angle did not work out and got dropped after only a few weeks.

Maria Kanellis and Mickie James were friends in WWE

During Maria Kanellis' first stint in the Stamford-based company, she had a good relationship with Mickie James. However, things changed between the two ladies towards the end of the former 24/7 Champion's first run.

Speaking to Maria-Kanellis.org in 2010, the current AEW star addressed her relationship with James.

"We were friends, but we kind of grew apart near the end," she explained. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Despite this, Kanellis has continuously praised James over the past few years. Earlier this year, the 40- year-old stated that James had some of the best matches she had ever seen.

