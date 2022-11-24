40-year-old star confirms there were talks about returning to WWE after two years under Triple H's regime

Before joining AEW following their departure from IMPACT Wrestling, Maria Kanellis and her husband, Mike Bennett, had a call with WWE's CCO Triple H.

Maria had two stints in WWE. Her first lasted about six years, between 2004 and 2010. After working in other promotions, the former 24/7 Champion returned to the Stamford-based company alongside her husband, Mike Bennett (fka Mike Kanellis), in 2017. Nevertheless, they were released from their contracts in April 2020.

After spending a few months in IMPACT Wrestling, Maria and her husband made their AEW debut last month. In a recent interview with Just Alyx, the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that she and her husband spoke to WWE CCO Triple H as their IMPACT Wrestling contract approached expiry. However, they felt AEW was the place for them.

"We definitely communicated with Triple H as our contracts were coming up with IMPACT Wrestling. And so, like, we did that, you know, that courtesy conversation and it went really well and at the end of the day, I think AEW is the place that we belong," she added. [28:32 - 28:53]

Maria Kanellis opens up on her relationship with WWE's Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Following her release in 2020, Maria Kanellis vowed never to return to the Stamford-based company while Vince McMahon was still in charge. While she did not have the best relationship with the former Chairman, she and her husband are on good terms with McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and her husband, Triple H.

In her interview with Just Alyx, Maria addressed her relationship with The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess.

"I've always had a fantastic relationship with Triple H and Stephanie. They sent me gifts after both of my children, wishing me luck and congratulations, giants gifts. (...) They sent all of these gifts for both of the kids. They gave my husband some great advice about parenting. So, I think, you know, for us, like, on a personal level, we've always liked Stephanie and Triple H," she explained. [27:46 - 28:31]

