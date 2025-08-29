“I had to get drunk for it” - 3 Secrets you may not know about WWE legend The Rock

Hollywood's Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known to be one of the biggest stars on the entire globe. The Brahma Bull has immense popularity among fans and has made a significant name for himself in various ways over the years.
The People’s Champion has always given a picture of his real life to the fans, sharing stories from his past and further giving them updates on his life through his social media accounts. While fans know a lot about one of the most influential stars in the world, there are still a lot of secrets fans might not know. Some from his real life, some from his time in WWE, and some from his time in Hollywood, there are a number of things fans don’t know about the People’s Champion.
Let’s reveal a few of The Rock’s secrets here.
#3. A former WWE star once refused to date The Rock
The Rock had an incredible time in WWE. The former World Champion shared the locker room with multiple superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Ivory. The Rock is 10 years younger than the wrestling legend, but still allegedly wanted to date her.
While The Rock tried to start dating the legend, the latter had to reject him because she was already in a relationship at that time. During an interview, she revealed how she rejected The Great One.
"Rock was asking me one day, you know, when I first got there. He was like, 'so Ivory, you got a boyfriend?' I was like 'yeah.' I was like, 'You idiot! [smacks her head].' But you know that's what happens when you're just a little older, you're like, 'yeah, I have a boyfriend at home.' Didn't last. But, you know, and then comes Trish Stratus, you know, it's like 'dang, that could have been me!' Isn't that horrible?"
#2. A Canadian YouTuber once tried to kiss him
Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh helped The Rock get his first video out on the platform, which the latter has often thanked her for. The People’s Champion has also been on the star’s YouTube videos over the years, and the latter, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, revealed that she tried to kiss the legend while she was helping him during his first video on YouTube.
"It was super cool. It was the first video on his channel and he collaborated for a video on my channel. So, it was like this cool, 'let me teach you how to be a YouTube star,' but really I was just hitting on him the whole time. So, the whole time I was just like trying to kiss him and trying to hug him. Really just being myself more than anything," she said. [0:31 - 0:47]
#1. Emily Blunt detailed her kissing scene with The Rock
In his blockbuster list of movies, The Rock has kissed a number of his male and female co-stars. The People’s Champion starred in a movie named Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt, and the two shared a kissing scene during the movie.
In an interview on E! News, Blunt detailed her experience kissing the Final Boss, stating that they had laughed after recording the scene.
"Listen, the thing you're missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth? And it kind of feels fresh and it's really nice? That's not what you're going to get…We did laugh always. I had to get drunk for it [laughs]," she said.
While there are many more stories that fans are unaware of about The Great One, these are some of the most notable ones that might have fans talking.
