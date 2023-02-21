"I have got a bit of a crush" - When Tess Daly confessed her feelings for Ex-WWE star in front of her husband

Over the past few years, several celebrities and TV stars have admitted to having crushes on WWE Superstars. In 2021, model and TV star Tess Daly confessed to being attracted to The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Vernon Kay's wife's confession came during an episode of her husband's game show, Game of Talents.

After his wife identified The Rock's face during a game, Kay disclosed that Daly "loves" the professional wrestling legend.

"Just for reference, Tess loves Dwayne, The Rock," he said.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter then opened up about her crush on The Brahma Bull. Meanwhile, she assured her husband that he should not worry about it.

"I have got a bit of a crush, nothing to worry about Vern," she said. [H/T: Express.co.uk]

Daly's husband then jokingly stated that he and The Rock look similar.

WWE legend The Rock is now one of the highest-paid actors in the world

In 1996, The Rock debuted in WWE. He spent nearly eight years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he became a multi-time world champion. However, he left the promotion in 2004 to become a full-time actor.

Since his departure from WWE, The Rock has become a Hollywood megastar. The 50-year-old is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Meanwhile, he has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company and competed in a few matches over the past few years. The Brahma Bull's final bout came in 2016 when he defeated Eric Rowan in just six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

