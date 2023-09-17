"I got in trouble" - When current top WWE star (not John Cena) had heat with The Rock 

In 2011, The Rock returned to WWE after several years of absence to host WrestleMania 27 and kick off his feud with John Cena. Ahead of The Show of Shows, Randy Orton buried The Brahma Bull in an interview, calling him out for claiming he would never leave WWE again after his return but not showing up for weeks afterwards.

The Viper's comments did not sit well with The Rock. The Brahma Bull reached out to the office to voice his frustration. In an interview with KUPD Radio, Orton recalled what happened.

"I haven't said any of this on air ever or in an interview since this happened. I got in trouble because when I say I got in trouble I heard Vince was mad. And John Laurinaitis, the Vice President of Talent Relations, pulled me aside and had a little talk with me and told me why, you know, that Vince was upset. I shouldn't have said this going into WrestleMania. But basically, Rock called the office and he said, 'Yeah, you know, Randy Orton did an interview and he buried me and Triple H,'" Orton said.

The 14-time world champion added:

"Now, I talked about Triple H and Undertaker's match going into 'Mania. We're talking about how respected these guys, how I'd beaten them both but at the biggest stage of all WrestleMania and these are all facts. No, I didn't bury Triple H but Rock threw his name in the mix so that people would pay attention. So, I actually talked to Hunter about it, you know, and it's just this big to-do over nothing. Spilled milk. And Rock never came to me. I've worked with him before. But it's just, it's like, I remember seeing him in catering and, 'Oh, should I go up to him and say hey, are you serious. You know, really? Is that what we do here? Because this is kinda what we make it.'" [20:59 - 22:17]

The two WWE legends seemingly buried the hatchet

Randy Orton and The Rock seemingly buried the hatchet several years ago. The Viper even challenged The Brahma Bull to a match at WrestleMania 36 to determine "who's the greatest 3rd generation of all time."

However, the Hollywood megastar declined, jokingly stating that his body was still recovering from the beatdown Orton and his former Evolution partners gave him at WrestleMania 20.

"U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops' Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my a** thru the earth. My body's still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20 😂," he tweeted.

