"Am I blushing?" - When current WWE star detailed her experience kissing The Rock

In 2001, The Rock was one of the top superstars on the active WWE roster. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus was among the most popular divas. In a backstage segment, the company teased a romantic storyline between the two superstars by having them kiss.

In an old interview with UPN 33, Stratus addressed working with The Brahma Bull. She dubbed the experience "fabulous."

"[How is it working with that guy?] Fabulous. He is so passionate about this and everything he does in this business. So, he's really meticulous in what he does," she said. [0:15 - 0:30]

The Hall of Famer was also asked about her experience kissing The Hollywood megastar. Stratus stated that it was a wonderful moment.

"[How was it to kiss The Rock?] Oh, it was just work [laughs]. [Don't lie to me girl] Oh, wait. Am I blushing? It was, it was a good, for the sake of the pre-tape, it was a wonderful moment. Because that's what I gotta say at the end of the day because really it's one of those pre-tapes that you watch and go, 'Wow, that was great.' You remember, like, that was a moment, you know. And it's great to create moments and be involved in moments. [So, it was a moment?] It was a moment, yeah," she added. [0:39 - 1:03]

The Rock and Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to WWE. She had a long feud with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW that ended at Payback when The Man defeated The Diva of the Decade in a historic steel cage match.

Meanwhile, The Rock returned last night on SmackDown to confront Austin Theory. The Brahma Bull had a verbal exchange with the former United States Champion before taking him out with The People's Elbow.

