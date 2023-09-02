"I thank you" - Ex-WWE champion confesses to having a crush on Trish Stratus; details plane incident

Former Hardcore Champion Maven confessed to being attracted to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus during his WWE stint.

Maven joined the Stamford-based company in 2001. Over the next four years, he worked with several female superstars, including Torrie Wilson, whom he later confessed to having a massive crush on. However, Wilson was not the only female co-worker to whom the former Hardcore Champion was attracted to.

In a new YouTube video posted on his channel, Maven opened up about having a "little mini crush" on Trish Stratus. He recalled once sitting next to her on a plane.

"Trish is I would say an icon when it comes to just gorgeous women that enter this business. And I remember I had a little mini crush on Trish. I found myself sitting next to her on a plane. Completely harmless. But for probably the better part of 10 hours I was, you know, in that nervous anticipation you're getting ready to go on a date. She was probably thinking of everything but that," he said.

The 46-year-old added:

"But Trish is a sweetheart. And what she has meant to women's wrestling can never be understated. I know that every female wrestler that enters this business owes her a debt. The two women that I think of when wrestling, Trish and Lita. Trish, I thank you for what you've meant for the world of professional wrestling and what you've brought to the women's division." [From 15:43 to 16:39]

Check out the entire video below:

Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch at WWE Payback

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to WWE to team up with Lita and Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. She later turned on Lynch on RAW. The two ladies have since been feuding on the Red Brand.

The Hall of Famer is scheduled to square off against The Man in a Steel Cage Match tonight at Payback.

