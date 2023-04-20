"I made a sacrifice" - When current WWE star got in trouble for trying to touch Trish Stratus

Since her debut in WWE in 2000, Trish Stratus has had many admirers. Current Monday Night RAW star Otis was one of Stratus' diehard fans growing up. The 31-year-old confessed that he had a crush on the Diva of the Decade in his younger years.

Otis once got in trouble at a WWE event because of his love for his current RAW co-worker. The then-fifth grader got over-excited during Stratus' entrance and ran towards the barrier to slap her hand. However, a security guard speared him to prevent him from touching the seven-time Women's Champion.

In an interview with Digital Spy in 2020, the Alpha Academy member recalled the incident.

"It hurt, every bit of it hurt. I was a 200-pound fifth grader – I looked like a man almost," he said.

After realizing the security guard's mistake, the company gave Otis free tickets to the next event.

"So yeah I made a sacrifice, got speared, but after that spear from the guard we got first row tickets. So it all happened for a reason," Otis added.

Otis never told WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus the story in person

Over the past few years, Trish Stratus has made several sporadic appearances in WWE. However, Otis seemingly never told her the story of him getting speared for trying to slap her hand.

In the same interview with Digital Spy, Otis stated that he finds it difficult to talk to the Hall of Famer.

"I've never told Trish that story in person. It's hard for me to talk to her as a lady I've watched for years in the Sports Entertainment world. It would be a good way for me to express... you know, without really talking to her in person," he explained.

Stratus recently returned to the Stamford-based company to work on a storyline with Becky Lynch and Lita. She appears on Monday Night RAW, the same show Otis is currently active on.

