"I got Wade fired" - Nikki Bella reveals shocking backstage conversation; cheeky moment with WWE star detailed

Nikki Bella was involved in a misunderstanding with Wade Barrett, which led to backlash from some WWE fans. The Hall of Famer recently revealed a backstage conversation with a current star regarding the incident.

Following a lot of hate comments on social media, Nikki and Wade hashed things out privately. The WWE commentator, who is on a hiatus at the moment, even told fans to stop the vitriol of remarks toward the two-time Divas Champion.

On the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella shared her conversation with Corey Graves about the Wade Barrett issue. Bella thought that it would have been great if she were a heel and used the situation to get Barrett "fired" to even garner more heat.

"Corey Graves and I said, 'What would have been if I could be heel Nikki right now?' If I could have came out to Milwaukee Raw and been like, 'Guess what? I got Wade fired.' It would have been so good 'cause those are the moments you want to take advantage of," Nikki said.

It's a shocking suggestion given AJ Lee's return to WWE, which would make a very interesting storyline. "Fearless" Nikki Bella has a lot of history with Lee, and turning heel would be quite a spectacle revisiting their previous feud from more than a decade ago.

Nikki Bella wants to have a moment with AJ Lee on RAW

On the same episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella revealed that she spoke with AJ Lee backstage last Monday on RAW. They caught up with each other's lives, while also suggesting the possibility of having a backstage segment next week as a show of appreciation for the fans.

"We have to have a moment. I feel even this Monday, we should have a moment backstage, but in who we are as characters, but I know obviously they're focused with that, but I’m hoping at some point we have that interaction because I know the fans would love it and it would be fun," Nikki said.

While Nikki is currently focused on The Kabuki Warriors, AJ is busy with aiding CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

