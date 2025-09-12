Nikki Bella addresses WWE return: "You never want to leave home"

Nikki Bella was a surprise entrant at the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. She has also regularly appeared on television since June and has finally revealed the reason for her full-time WWE return.

After her entry to the Royal Rumble, Nikki next appeared on the June 9 episode of RAW. She was confronted by Liv Morgan, who was scheduled to be the Hall of Famer's opponent at Evolution 2025. However, an injury to Morgan forced WWE to change the plans.

Nevertheless, Nikki Bella is now a full-time member of the active roster after her profile was moved on WWE.com. The two-time Divas Champion revealed on The Nikki and Brie Show why she returned to WWE in a bigger capacity.

"Someone asked me, 'So, so why the comeback now?' And I'm like, 'Well, when you have passion and love for something that just never goes away.' And the person was like, 'It feels like home for you?' And I go, 'Perfect word to use it. Home.' And you will always feel this. You never want to leave home," Nikki said.

The details of her contract are unknown, but it seems like Nikki Bella is set to enter a feud with The Kabuki Warriors. The Hall of Famer lost to Asuka in a singles match this past Monday on RAW.

Nikki Bella doesn't mind having a losing streak

Before tapping out to Asuka on RAW, Nikki Bella lost her previous match to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris. She's in a rut, but she doesn't mind losing matches this time around because it would help her in the long run, especially for someone who was inactive for about seven years.

"Those losses even give me more fuel for this comeback. And I am really proud because I am doing it different. It takes a lot of courage to go out there in front of a live crowd and millions of viewers in TV land, as well as in social media land, to put yourself out there and see your growth, to see where am I at as far as like wrestling, where like it's been seven years. Where's my foundation? How do I need to keep growing? A lot of people I don't think would do that, right? Because they want to go out to be the best. It's showing and this is the truth," Nikki said.

Despite being outnumbered by Asuka and Kairi Sane, Nikki Bella might have a backup in Rhea Ripley.

