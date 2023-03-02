"I kinda liked it" - When Stephanie McMahon confessed to enjoying kissing Ex-WWE star

In 2000, then-WWE Women's Champion Stephanie McMahon became Kurt Angle's manager. Meanwhile, she was married on-screen to Triple H.

During a match between Angle and Chris Jericho at the King of the Ring event that same year, The Billion Dollar Princess interfered to distract the referee, preventing him from seeing the Olympic Gold Medalist tap out to the Walls of Jericho.

When Jericho later accidentally knocked out the referee, Stephanie attempted to hit Y2J with her Women's Title belt. However, Jericho ducked. Hence, she hit her client instead. Jericho then grabbed Vince McMahon's daughter and kissed her on the lips.

On the July 10, 2000 episode of Monday Night RAW, Stephanie headed to the ring to address her kiss with Jericho. Surprisingly, the then-WWE Women's Champion stated that she liked it.

"Y2J, at King of the Ring, when you laid that big old kiss on me, I kinda liked it," she said. [0:11 - 0:24]

The Billion Dollar Princess then invited Y2J to join her in the ring to relive their encounter, telling him that she wanted to be friends. The former Undisputed Champion appeared on the titantron and told Stephanie that he could not think of anything else since he kissed her. Hence, he accepted her invitation and promised to give her "the biggest smooch you have ever had."

When Jericho's music played, Triple H and his DX teammates came out to ambush the former Undisputed Champion. However, he never showed up. Y2J then reappeared on the titantron to state that it was the "most pathetic attempt at an ambush I've ever seen in my entire life."

Chris Jericho is not interested in returning to WWE

In 2018, Chris Jericho left the Stamford-based company. About a year later, the multi-time world champion signed with AEW. He has since been an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, the 52-year-old disclosed that he has "zero interest" in returning to WWE.

"Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there. But I just really dig AEW, and I have a stake in the game. I came here right out of the gate – I was the guy. Besides Jim Ross, there was nobody that had really been on television on a national basis other than me. I take great pride in that. I started here, why would I want to walk away? There’s so much more that we can do," he said.

