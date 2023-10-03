"I am the king of MEAT" - 35-year-old superstar sends out bold challenge ahead of WWE RAW

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar has issued a bold challenge ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's show is the final episode of RAW before WWE Fastlane on October 7. Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther are set for a Contract Signing tonight to make their Intercontinental Championship bout official. Shayna Baszler will return to action tonight to battle Nia Jax in a singles match.

Jey Uso versus The Judgment Day's Damian Priest was advertised ahead of tonight's show, but the preview for the match has been pulled from WWE's official website. Becky Lynch was also scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship tonight against Tegan Nox, but that match has reportedly been canceled due to The Man's injury that she suffered this past Saturday night at No Mercy.

Taking to social media, USA Network shared several photographs today from Bronson Reed's impressive victory over Otis last week on the red brand. Reed dominated Alpha Academy's Chad Gable on the September 18 edition of RAW and also picked up the win over Otis last Monday night.

USA Network suggested the promotion introduce a MEAT division following the match, and the former NJPW star reacted to the post by issuing a challenge to the roster to step up to him. Reed also declared himself to be "the king of MEAT," as seen in his post below.

"Well, whoever thinks they could step up ... just know I'm the king of MEAT," he posted.

Bronson Reed reacts to WWE fan suggesting he use Rhea Ripley's pin technique

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a very unique way of pinning her opponents, and a wrestling fan recently suggested that Bronson Reed give it a try.

The Australian star hilariously responded to the message and claimed he would break a man's back if he pinned someone like Rhea Ripley. Bronson Reed also tagged the Women's World Champion in his response.

"I'd break a man's back @RheaRipley_WWE," Reed posted.

Rhea Ripley reacted to Reed's post and suggested that the big man attempt the technique for scientific research.

The company released Bronson Reed in 2021 during the pandemic but was brought back last year. The big man has finally gotten a chance to shine in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him moving forward on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Bronson Reed challenge for a title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

