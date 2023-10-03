WWE potentially scraps major match ahead of RAW

A major match is no longer being advertised for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Jey Uso was set to face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, but that match is no longer listed in the preview for tonight's show on WWE's official website. Last week on the red brand, Priest and Finn Balor successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of RAW.

After the match, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes rushed the ring, and a brawl broke out to close the show. Main Event Jey announced his departure from The Bloodline and SmackDown in August. The American Nightmare shared that the 38-year-old will be joining the RAW roster during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback on September 2.

Jey Uso's first month on RAW has been rocky so far. He turned down The Judgment Day's offer to join the faction and has had a difficult time bonding with superstars due to his history with The Bloodline.

Finn Balor even sent a warning to Uso ahead of tonight's show. However, Sami Zayn has welcomed Jey Uso to the red brand with open arms, and the crowd gives the veteran an incredible reaction every time his music hits.

It should be noted that Becky Lynch versus Tegan Nox is still listed on the website, despite the match reportedly being canceled earlier today due to an injury to the NXT Women's Champion. It will be fascinating to see what goes down on tonight's episode of WWE RAW in San Jose.

