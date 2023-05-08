"I loved it" - When Rhea Ripley responded to Ex-WWE star confessing his attraction to her

Over the past few years, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has dated several wrestlers. Currently, she is in a romantic relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life. Meanwhile, The Eradicator is romantically involved with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio on-screen.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is another wrestler who has admitted to being attracted to the SmackDown Women's Champion. During an episode of his Table Talk in 2021, in which Ripley was also a guest, the multi-time Tag Team Champion disclosed that he told her in person that he thinks she was the best-looking female superstar.

Dudley's co-host, Mo Lightning, then asked Ripley for her reaction to Dudley's comments.

"[Hopefully, that was not an inappropriate way to welcome you in] No, I loved it. Loved it," she said. "No, see, if, you know, if I wasn't a black man, you'd probably see me blush right now [laughs]. And let me tell you something, Rhea always does that to me too. Everytime she'll sit there and do that and make me... She knows what she's doing. And she knows I kind of like, 'hi, Rhea' and I'm just like [shy reaction] and I walk away," Dudley responded. [2:53 - 3:19]

Lightning asked Ripley what she does to get that response out of the Hall of Famer.

"I don't know. But I love it," she replied. "She always teases me, it's great, it's great. And sometimes, like the other day, I could walk past her and not realize she's there because I'm looking at some paperwork and she'll grab me and I'll go, 'oh, hey Rhea, how you doing?'" Dudley added. "Yep, he was one of my favorite people at work. I can't not say hi to him when he walks past every time." [3:23 - 3:49]

Rhea Ripley retained her SmackDown Women's Title at WWE Backlash

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator later defeated Charlotte Flair at this year's Show of Shows to capture the SmackDown Women's Title.

Last night, The Judgment Day member defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Despite Vega's efforts, The Eradicator won the bout to retain her championship.

