"I'm not glued to the TV for three hours" - Vince Russo points out his main issue with Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained his main issue with Monday Night RAW. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he discussed the same topic.

Russo has been critical of WWE's production in recent months. Despite Triple H being in charge of the company's creative team, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has pointed out his flaws with the booking.

However, Vince Russo's main issue with RAW is the show being three hours and him not being able to retain his interest throughout the entirety of it:

"As much as a baseball fan that I am, you know, those games are over three hours. Bro, I'm not glued to the TV for three hours. Sometimes just I need a break from the game, I'll go over to YouTube for a couple of minutes. I'll go in and out. This will not even have my interest for me to wanna leave and come back," said Vince Russo. [32:30 - 33]

Vince Russo claimed he could shoot better backstage segments than Triple H has been producing with WWE

According to Vince Russo, he is capable of shooting better backstage segments with Rocky Mountain Pro than Triple H has with WWE.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that in terms of production, he could do a lot better within a month:

"There's a promotion here in Colorado called Rocky Mountain Pro and I became very good friends with the owner, great guy. I kind of had a falling out with them about 4-5 years ago when I just stopped doing it, right? So he really really really wants me to come back," Vince Russo said. "I want to help him but anyway, Chris, here's my point. They had a show this past weekend and I said, 'Let me just come down to the show and check it out', okay? Chris, I guarantee you, 95% of these wrestlers are total strangers to me because it's been 4-5 years. I don't know any of them....I guarantee you in one month, I could shoot better backstage segments with them than what you see on RAW."

Since Triple H took over WWE, he has brought back numerous stars, including the likes of Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, who are both on Monday Night RAW.

