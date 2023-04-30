"I'm gonna miss her for the rest of my life" - WWE veteran Alberto El Patron breaks down talking about his ex-wife (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron recently spoke about his ex-wife, Angela Velkei, who unfortunately passed away last year.

El Patron married Velkei in 2012 when he was a part of WWE. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2016. The 45-year-old raised concerns last year when he publicly urged fans to donate blood to save his ex-wife's life.

A mere week later, on April 30, 2022, Angela Velkei breathed her last breath in Mexico. Alberto El Patron shared an emotional message on Twitter, which received immense support from fans and those within the business. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, El Patron remembered his late ex-wife.

The former WWE Champion recalled the final words Angela Velkei shared with him, urging him to take care of their three children. Alberto El Patron added that he has chosen to dedicate his life to fulfilling his promise to Velkei.

"I'm gonna miss her for the rest of my life. But I know she's happy in heaven because we are doing good, and her kids are doing fantastic because I'm fulfilling the promise I made to her when I grabbed her hand and I heard her last words in this life, which were, 'Take care of our children. I love you, Alberto.' Those were her last words, and I'm fulfilling my word of taking care of our children and living a happy life. A happy, clean, beautiful, amazing life," said Alberto El Patron. (10:19 - 11:03)

Alberto El Patron on WWE legend Bret Hart calling him one of the greatest heels of all time

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Alberto El Patron recalled when Bret Hart praised him for being one of the greatest heels of all time. The four-time WWE world champion revealed that The Hitman advised him never to turn babyface as he was so good at being a bad guy.

"I don't remember pretty well, but I remember being with Cody in my corner and facing Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, who's an amazing human being. He's a great superstar, and I just remember him saying, and I'll take that in my heart forever. He said, 'Alberto, you're such a good heel, you're one of the greatest heels I've ever seen. You're so good as a heel that you should never be a babyface,'" said Alberto El Patron.

It's been nearly seven years since Alberto El Patron left WWE, and it remains to be seen if he ever returns to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

