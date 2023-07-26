"I don't need the endorsement of Vince McMahon" - WWE veteran on possible Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo believes that he probably would not get a Hall of Fame induction due to his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Russo joined the Stamford-based company back in 1992. Over the next few years, he worked as a writer and editor for WWF Magazine before joining the creative team. The 62-year-old later became the company's head writer during the popular Attitude Era. However, Russo left the company in late 1999. Although he returned to WWE in 2002, his second run ended in just two weeks, as he decided to leave again.

During a recent Q&A session on Russo's YouTube channel, a fan pointed out that the former Head Writer deserved a place in WWE's Hall of Fame for his contribution during the most popular Attitude Era. The 62-year-old stated that he did not need Vince McMahon's acknowledgment. He also disclosed that he does not have a good relationship with the Executive Chairman.

"Here's my thoughts bro, I don't need the endorsement of Vince McMahon or the knighting of Vince McMahon or the acknowledgment of Vince McMahon to know what my role was in the Attitude Era. That's not important to me, bro. And that's really what the Hall of Fame comes down to. It all comes down to Vince. Vince is gonna decide who goes in and who doesn't go in," he said.

Russo further added:

"So, it's going to depend on where you sit with Vince. So, it's gonna be 1000% political. And obviously bro, I don't sit in a very popular seat and that is fine with me. I don't need the acknowledgment of Vince McMahon to know what my contributions were. That is not important to me." [50:24 - 51:22]

A multi-time world champion would never return as a full-time in-ring performer, believes Vince Russo. Check out his comments here.

Vince Russo would have loved to work with some current WWE stars

During his time in WWE, Vince Russo worked with several legends, including The Undertaker, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Meanwhile, the former head writer would have loved to work with some current superstars.

During his Q&A session, Russo disclosed that he would have loved to work with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest, and 16-time world champion John Cena, among a few others. He also pointed out that he would have liked to work with the current women's division.

A 40-year-old RAW performer could become a megastar if handled correctly by WWE, according to Vince Russo. Check out his comments here.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here