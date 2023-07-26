40-year-old RAW performer could become a megastar if handled correctly by WWE, according to wrestling veteran

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day member joined the Stamford-based company nearly five years ago. He has since held the NXT North American Championship and the United States Title. The 40-year-old recently captured the Money in the Bank briefcase to earn a title shot. Over the past few weeks, he has teased cashing in on the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Russo disclosed that he is a fan of Priest, naming him among several superstars he would have loved to work with in WWE. The wrestling veteran also stated that The Judgement Day member could become a megastar.

"I like Damian Priest a lot. And I think if Damian Priest is handled correctly, he could be a mega mega mega megastar in this business. I would love to work with him." [32:24 - 32:36]

Could Damian Priest turn babyface on WWE RAW?

Since winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest has had tension with fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Some fans now believe either of the two superstars could turn on the other at any time.

While Priest is now playing a heel character on Monday Night RAW, Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes he could become one of the company's top babyfaces.

"You would think that by watching him, he has 'heel' written all over him, but he actually has the opportunity to be a quality babyface. And if you are a babyface that they have plans for (...) if they have plans for you in the WWE, it's much better for you to be a babyface than a heel," Ray said on the Busted Open podcast. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

