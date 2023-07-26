Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Kane would never return to WWE as a full-time competitor.

The Hall of Famer started wrestling in the Stamford-based company in 1995. After adopting the Kane persona, he became one of the top superstars on the roster. Over the next two decades, the 56-year-old won many titles, including three world championships. However, Kane stepped away from in-ring competition a few years ago to pursue a political career. He is currently the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Russo answered a fan's question about the possibility of seeing Kane return to wrestling after leaving the mayoral seat of Knox County.

"Again, bro, Glenn Jacobs, great human being. Bro, these were all great guys. These were all men's men. These were all consummate professionals, bro. What a sweetheart of a guy. What a gentle giant. I don't see him coming back to wrestling once he's done being a mayor. Maybe a shot here or there, bro. But if he's put this kind of time into politics, I don't see him getting back into wrestling on a full-time basis." [38:08 - 38:46]

Newly appeared Kane made a bold claim about the original legend. Check out the details here.

Did WWE take advantage of Kane?

Kane played a few different gimmicks before becoming Undertaker's on-screen brother. Despite initially portraying a dominant character, the multi-time world champion also had some comedy runs on WWE TV.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist praised Kane, claiming the company took advantage of him.

"He never got in trouble or anything. He did everything he was told to do. He worked his ass off. I think he was a little too nice. The company kind of took advantage of him. He had a lot more losses than he did wins, and he was a dominant character," said Angle.

A wrestling star recalled how a Chokeslam from Kane saved his job in the Stamford-based company. Check out his comments here.

If you use Russo's quotes from the article's first half, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here